United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 10, 2020

United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UBSI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that UBSI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $31.12, the dividend yield is 4.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UBSI was $31.12, representing a -20.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.11 and a 58.21% increase over the 52 week low of $19.67.

UBSI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). UBSI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.26. Zacks Investment Research reports UBSI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -10.2%, compared to an industry average of -16.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UBSI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to UBSI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have UBSI as a top-10 holding:

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QABA with an increase of 31.54% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of UBSI at 1.85%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.