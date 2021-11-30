United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 01, 2021

United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 03, 2022. Shareholders who purchased UBSI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.86% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $36.55, the dividend yield is 3.94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UBSI was $36.55, representing a -14% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.50 and a 25.52% increase over the 52 week low of $29.12.

UBSI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). UBSI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.98. Zacks Investment Research reports UBSI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 19.5%, compared to an industry average of 25.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ubsi Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.