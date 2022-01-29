United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Just Released Its Full-Year Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Estimates

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 3.8% to US$35.17 in the week after its latest annual results. It was a credible result overall, with revenues of US$1.0b and statutory earnings per share of US$2.83 both in line with analyst estimates, showing that United Bankshares is executing in line with expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on United Bankshares after the latest results.

NasdaqGS:UBSI Earnings and Revenue Growth January 29th 2022

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from six analysts covering United Bankshares is for revenues of US$1.02b in 2022, implying a small 2.6% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to reduce 5.8% to US$2.54 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.02b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.54 in 2022. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$40.00. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic United Bankshares analyst has a price target of US$42.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$38.00. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 2.6% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2022. That is a notable change from historical growth of 15% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 4.8% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - United Bankshares is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for United Bankshares going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for United Bankshares (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

