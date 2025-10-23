United Bankshares Inc. Q3 Profit Climbs, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $130.75 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $95.27 million, or $0.70 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 21.7% to $280.12 million from $230.26 million last year.

United Bankshares Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $130.75 Mln. vs. $95.27 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.92 vs. $0.70 last year. -Revenue: $280.12 Mln vs. $230.26 Mln last year.

