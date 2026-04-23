United Bankshares Inc. Q1 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) released a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $124.20 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $84.31 million, or $0.59 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.6% to $282.52 million from $260.06 million last year.

United Bankshares Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $124.20 Mln. vs. $84.31 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.89 vs. $0.59 last year. -Revenue: $282.52 Mln vs. $260.06 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.