United Bankshares Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q2, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $120.72 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $96.51 million, or $0.71 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.6% to $421.20 million from $374.18 million last year.

