United Bankshares Inc. Announces Climb In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $128.82 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $94.40 million, or $0.69 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 23.6% to $287.45 million from $232.60 million last year.

United Bankshares Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $128.82 Mln. vs. $94.40 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.91 vs. $0.69 last year. -Revenue: $287.45 Mln vs. $232.60 Mln last year.

