United Bankshares, Carolina Financial Agree To Merge - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI), the parent company of United Bank, and Carolina Financial Corp. (CARO), the parent company of CresCom Bank, announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement.

The combined organization, with more than 200 locations, will be about $25 billion in assets and will rank in the top 35 largest banks in the U.S. based on market capitalization.

The merger, unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of customary regulatory approvals and approval by the stockholders of both companies.

United will acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of Carolina Financial in exchange for common shares of United. The exchange ratio will be fixed at 1.13 of United's shares for each share of Carolina Financial, resulting in an aggregate transaction value of approximately $1.1 billion.

Carolina Financial will merge into United, and CresCom will merge into United Bank, with United and United Bank being the surviving entities. Carolina Financial's pending acquisition of North Carolina-based Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc. (CART) is expected to close prior to year-end 2019.

