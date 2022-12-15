United Bankshares a Top Ranked SAFE Dividend Stock With 3.7% Yield (UBSI)

United Bankshares Inc (Symbol: UBSI) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''S.A.F.E. 25'' list, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 3.7% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least two decades of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, United Bankshares Inc is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF (ITOT), and is also an underlying holding representing 1.12% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which holds $268,646,426 worth of UBSI shares.
United Bankshares Inc (Symbol: UBSI) made the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least two decades of dividend payments.
The annualized dividend paid by United Bankshares Inc is $1.44/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 12/08/2022. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for UBSI, which the report stressed as being of key importance.
UBSI operates in the Banking & Savings sector, among companies like JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM), and Bank of America Corp (BAC).
