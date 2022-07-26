United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.21

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.21 per share on the 15th of September. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 3.6%.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. United Bancshares' stock price has reduced by 33% in the last 3 months, which is not ideal for investors and can explain a sharp increase in the dividend yield.

United Bancshares' Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much.

United Bancshares has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Using data from its latest earnings report, United Bancshares' payout ratio sits at 17%, an extremely comfortable number that shows that it can pay its dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 16.0% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues on this path, the future payout ratio could be 22% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

NasdaqGM:UBOH Historic Dividend July 26th 2022

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $0.20 total annually to $0.84. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 15% a year over that time. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. We are encouraged to see that United Bancshares has grown earnings per share at 16% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like United Bancshares' Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think United Bancshares might even raise payments in the future. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for United Bancshares that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

