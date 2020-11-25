United Bancshares, Inc. (UBOH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2020

United Bancshares, Inc. (UBOH) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased UBOH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 14.29% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $24.5, the dividend yield is 2.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UBOH was $24.5, representing a -2% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.00 and a 94.44% increase over the 52 week low of $12.60.

UBOH is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). UBOH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.07.

