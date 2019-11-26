United Bancshares, Inc. (UBOH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

United Bancshares, Inc. (UBOH) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased UBOH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that UBOH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.01, the dividend yield is 2.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UBOH was $22.01, representing a -8.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.99 and a 23.29% increase over the 52 week low of $17.85.

UBOH is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). UBOH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.73.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UBOH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.