Dividends
UBOH

United Bancshares, Inc. (UBOH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

United Bancshares, Inc. (UBOH) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased UBOH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that UBOH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.01, the dividend yield is 2.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UBOH was $22.01, representing a -8.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.99 and a 23.29% increase over the 52 week low of $17.85.

UBOH is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). UBOH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.73.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UBOH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UBOH


Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular