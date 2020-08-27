Dividends
UBOH

United Bancshares, Inc. (UBOH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

United Bancshares, Inc. (UBOH) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased UBOH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 100% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $19.47, the dividend yield is 2.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UBOH was $19.47, representing a -20.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.54 and a 54.56% increase over the 52 week low of $12.60.

UBOH is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). UBOH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.07.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UBOH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UBOH

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular