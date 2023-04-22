United Bancshares Inc. (UBOH) Declares $0.22 Dividend

United Bancshares Inc. said on April 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $18.99 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.63%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.25%, the lowest has been 1.33%, and the highest has been 4.42%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.58 (n=209).

The current dividend yield is 4.08 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.69%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Bancshares Inc.. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 39.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UBOH is 0.03%, an increase of 35.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.42% to 86K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pinnacle Holdings holds 40K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBOH by 14.18% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 24K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing a decrease of 17.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBOH by 13.32% over the last quarter.

BOSVX - Omni Small-Cap Value Fund Class N holds 20K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BOTSX - Omni Tax-Managed Small-Cap Value Fund Class N holds 13K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSCX - U.s. Micro Cap Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 8K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

United Bancshares Inc. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

United Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for The Union Bank Company, Citizens Bank of Delphos, and The Bank of Leipsic Company. The Banks offer a range of deposit products, loans, and other products and services through branches located in Ohio, and through the Internet.

