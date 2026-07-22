United Bancshares, Inc. Reveals Fall In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - United Bancshares, Inc. (UBOH) reported a profit for second quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.671 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $3.126 million, or $1.05 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.5% to $17.243 million from $14.546 million last year.

United Bancshares, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.671 Mln. vs. $3.126 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.61 vs. $1.05 last year. -Revenue: $17.243 Mln vs. $14.546 Mln last year.

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