United Bancshares, Inc. Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - United Bancshares, Inc. (UBOH) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $3.13 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $1.83 million, or $0.61 per share, last year.

United Bancshares, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.13 Mln. vs. $1.83 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.05 vs. $0.61 last year.

