United Bancorporation of Alabama Inc - (UBAB) Price Target Increased by 9.00% to 55.59

The average one-year price target for United Bancorporation of Alabama Inc - (OTC:UBAB) has been revised to 55.59 / share. This is an increase of 9.00% from the prior estimate of 51.00 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 55.04 to a high of 57.22 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.98% from the latest reported closing price of 40.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Bancorporation of Alabama Inc -. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UBAB is 0.75%, a decrease of 2.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.76% to 367K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund holds 169K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 170K shares, representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBAB by 5.94% over the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 118K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 123K shares, representing a decrease of 4.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBAB by 8.27% over the last quarter.

Siena Capital Partners GP holds 77K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Royce Micro-cap Trust holds 3K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 10.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBAB by 12.75% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.