United Bancorporation of Alabama Inc - (UBAB) Price Target Increased by 11.11% to 51.00

The average one-year price target for United Bancorporation of Alabama Inc - (OTC:UBAB) has been revised to 51.00 / share. This is an increase of 11.11% from the prior estimate of 45.90 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 50.50 to a high of 52.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.19% from the latest reported closing price of 38.58 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Bancorporation of Alabama Inc -. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UBAB is 0.77%, an increase of 6.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.26% to 373K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund holds 170K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 123K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 124K shares, representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBAB by 13.64% over the last quarter.

Siena Capital Partners GP holds 77K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Royce Micro-cap Trust holds 3K shares. No change in the last quarter.

