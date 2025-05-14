Markets
UBAB

United Bancorporation Of Alabama Renews Stock Repurchase Program Through May 2026

May 14, 2025 — 06:33 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (UBAB) Wednesday has announced that its Board of Directors has approved a renewed stock repurchase program, authorizing the company to buy back up to 337,380 shares, approximately 10 percent of its currently outstanding common stock, by May 13, 2026.

The repurchases will be executed at management's discretion, in compliance with SEC Rule 10b-18, based on factors such as market conditions, stock availability, current share price, the company's financial performance, and alternative capital allocation options.

Purchases may occur via open market transactions, negotiated deals, or trading plans under Rule 10b5-1. The program is flexible and may be altered, suspended, or ended at any time, with no guarantee of the number of shares to be repurchased.

UBAB is currently trading at $49.5 or 1.60% higher on the OTC Markets OTCQX.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

UBAB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.