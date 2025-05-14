United Bancorporation Of Alabama Renews Stock Repurchase Program Through May 2026

(RTTNews) - United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (UBAB) Wednesday has announced that its Board of Directors has approved a renewed stock repurchase program, authorizing the company to buy back up to 337,380 shares, approximately 10 percent of its currently outstanding common stock, by May 13, 2026.

The repurchases will be executed at management's discretion, in compliance with SEC Rule 10b-18, based on factors such as market conditions, stock availability, current share price, the company's financial performance, and alternative capital allocation options.

Purchases may occur via open market transactions, negotiated deals, or trading plans under Rule 10b5-1. The program is flexible and may be altered, suspended, or ended at any time, with no guarantee of the number of shares to be repurchased.

UBAB is currently trading at $49.5 or 1.60% higher on the OTC Markets OTCQX.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.