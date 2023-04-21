United Bancorp (UBCP) Declares $0.16 Dividend

United Bancorp said on April 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.66 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 8, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 9, 2023 will receive the payment on June 20, 2023.

At the current share price of $12.55 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.26%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.64%, the lowest has been 3.32%, and the highest has been 6.31%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.62 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.99 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.55. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Bancorp. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UBCP is 0.01%, a decrease of 4.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.60% to 554K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 78.78% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for United Bancorp is $22.44. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 78.78% from its latest reported closing price of $12.55.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.71.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Advisor Group Holdings holds 92K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 91K shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBCP by 87.69% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 76K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares, representing a decrease of 17.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBCP by 38.25% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 67K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares, representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBCP by 11.19% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 50K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBCP by 15.22% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 32K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing a decrease of 25.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBCP by 24.23% over the last quarter.

United Bancorp, Inc. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

United Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio and has total assets of $621.0 million and total shareholder's equity of $53.8 million as of March 31, 2019. Through its single bank charter, Unified Bank, the Company has nineteen banking offices that serve the Ohio Counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson and Tuscarawas. The Company also operates a Loan Production Office in Wheeling, WV.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.