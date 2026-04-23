United Bancorp Rallies 27% in a Year: Should You Buy the Stock?

United Bancorp, Inc. UBCP shares have gained 26.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s 8.2% growth. The company has outperformed other industry players, including Enterprise Financial Services Corp EFSC and First Busey Corporation BUSE. Shares of EFSC and BUSE have rallied 11.6% and 25.2%, respectively, in the same time frame. UBCP benefits from steady balance sheet growth, strong commercial banking relationships, expanding fee-based services, technology investments, and a solid capital position supporting long-term profitability.



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A Key Look Into UBCP’s Business Operations

United Bancorp, an Ohio-based bank holding company founded in 1983 and headquartered in Martins Ferry, operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Unified Bank, serving regions across eastern and southeastern Ohio and parts of West Virginia. The bank provides a range of financial services, including deposit accounts and commercial, real estate, and consumer lending, through its main office and 18 branches.

It faces strong competition from numerous financial institutions and ranks fourth in deposit market share in its primary market. The banking industry is highly regulated, with oversight from the Federal Reserve, FDIC and Ohio Division of Financial Institutions, ensuring financial stability and depositor protection. Regulations such as the Dodd-Frank Act and Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act impose compliance requirements and expand consumer protection oversight.

United Bancorp’s Key Tailwinds

United Bancorp is supported by steady balance sheet expansion, which is a key driver of its performance. The company has demonstrated consistent growth in total assets, loans and deposits, enabling higher levels of interest income. Loan growth, along with strategic investments in securities and liquidity, has contributed to improved net interest margins.

A major strength of the company lies in its focus on relationship-driven commercial banking. A significant portion of its loan portfolio is concentrated in commercial and commercial real estate lending, particularly among small businesses. This positioning allows the bank to generate higher yields while deepening customer relationships. These relationships create opportunities to cross-sell services such as treasury management, which not only generate fee income but also help attract and retain low-cost deposits, reinforcing overall balance sheet stability.

The company is also benefiting from ongoing investments in technology, product expansion, and operational infrastructure. Initiatives such as the Unified Mortgage division, treasury management services, and digital transformation efforts — including artificial intelligence tools for customer engagement — are enhancing both revenue streams and customer experience. While these investments may increase near-term costs, they are expected to improve scalability, efficiency, and long-term competitiveness as the bank adapts to evolving customer expectations and industry trends.

Geographic expansion and physical infrastructure development further support growth prospects. The opening of new banking centers and the establishment of centralized operational hubs, such as the Unified Center, are designed to improve service delivery and operational efficiency. These initiatives also enable the company to expand its footprint in attractive markets, deepen customer engagement, and create additional opportunities for deposit and loan growth over time.

Finally, the company’s strong financial position underpins its growth outlook. United Bancorp maintains solid capital levels, stable asset quality, and prudent credit risk management, as reflected in low non-performing assets and adequate reserves. At the same time, consistent dividend payments and an attractive yield profile enhance shareholder returns. This combination of financial strength and disciplined management provides resilience against economic uncertainty while supporting sustained earnings growth.

Challenges Persist for UBCP’s Business

United Bancorp operates in a highly competitive banking environment, contending with numerous commercial banks, credit unions, and financial institutions for loans and deposits, which can pressure margins and growth. Additionally, its performance is sensitive to fiscal and monetary policies, particularly interest rate changes by the Federal Reserve, which directly influence lending spreads and deposit costs. The firm is also exposed to economic uncertainty, including inflation, slowing employment trends, and shifting trade policies, all of which may impact borrower credit quality and loan demand. Rising regulatory scrutiny and evolving compliance requirements further increase operational costs and legal risks.

United Bancorp’s Valuation

From a valuation perspective, United Bancorp appears relatively expensive. Currently, UBCP is trading at 12.04X trailing 12-month price/earnings value, above the industry’s average of 10.5X. The metric also remains higher than the company’s peers, including Enterprise Financial (10.99X) and First Busey (10.44X).



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Conclusion

United Bancorp is supported by balance sheet growth, strong commercial banking relationships, and technology-driven expansion, but investors should weigh these tailwinds against challenges such as competitive pressures, interest rate sensitivity, economic uncertainty, and rising regulatory costs. Also, its valuation is higher than the industry average. For long-term investors, UBCP’s strong fundamentals may justify holding the stock, but investors looking to add the stock to their portfolios may want to wait for a better entry point.

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Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (EFSC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First Busey Corporation (BUSE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Bancorp, Inc. (UBCP): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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