United Bancorp Alabama repurchases all common stock held by 401(k) plan

United Bancorporation of Alabama announced that it has completed the repurchase of all of its shares of common stock held by the United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. 401(k) Employee Stock Ownership Plan. All 197,717 shares of United common stock held by the KSOP were repurchased at $54.25 per share, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $10.7 million

