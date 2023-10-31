United Arrows (TYO:7606) Price Target Decreased by 7.45% to 2,407.20

The average one-year price target for United Arrows (TYO:7606) has been revised to 2,407.20 / share. This is an decrease of 7.45% from the prior estimate of 2,601.00 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,818.00 to a high of 3,097.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.44% from the latest reported closing price of 1,919.00 / share.

United Arrows Maintains 2.89% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.89%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.34%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Arrows. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 7.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 7606 is 0.04%, an increase of 7.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.96% to 2,211K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 467K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 427K shares, representing an increase of 8.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7606 by 24.80% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 359K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 344K shares, representing an increase of 4.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7606 by 14.65% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 211K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 199K shares, representing an increase of 5.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7606 by 20.77% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 133K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 82K shares, representing an increase of 38.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7606 by 22.40% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 124K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 108K shares, representing an increase of 13.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7606 by 28.87% over the last quarter.

