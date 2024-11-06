UNITED ARROWS LTD. Revises Earnings Forecast Upward

UNITED ARROWS LTD. (JP:7606) has released an update.

UNITED ARROWS LTD. has revised its earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, citing favorable external conditions and successful business strategies. The company expects a slight increase in total sales and a notable rise in net income, reflecting strong demand in the fashion sector.

