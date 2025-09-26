United Announces FAA Certification For Mainline Starlink-equipped Aircraft

(RTTNews) - United announced the FAA certified its first mainline Starlink-equipped aircraft. The FAA approved Starlink's Supplemental Type Certificate amendment for the Boeing 737-800 to include United's fleet. United expects the first Starlink-equipped mainline flight to be onboard a United Boeing 737-800 that will fly from Newark/New York on October 15.

Grant Milstead, United's Vice President of Digital Technology, said: "We're working to install Starlink and offer game-changing inflight entertainment experiences like streaming services, shopping, gaming and more."

Starlink includes inflight entertainment experiences like streaming services, shopping, gaming and more, with Wi-Fi speeds up to 250 Mbps. Starlink is engineered and operated by SpaceX.

