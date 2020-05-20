United and Clorox Team Up for New Cleanliness Program

As airlines seek to bring customers safely back on board, United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) and Clorox (NYSE: CLX) have teamed up with the Cleveland Clinic to create a new cleanliness and safety program called United CleanPlus. "Clorox products will be used at United's hub airports and medical experts from the Cleveland Clinic will advise on new technologies, training, development, and quality assurance programming," the company said.

United, along with other airlines, recently has introduced new protocols, including requiring passengers and employees to wear face coverings, mandating social distancing, and notifying passengers in advance if their flight will be full so that they can reschedule if desired. United CleanPlus also includes "touchless kiosks in select locations for baggage check-in, [and] sneeze guards," according to the announcement.

Image source: Getty Images.

The CleanPlus program goes beyond cleaning and distancing practices, and personal protective equipment (PPE). United says it will use experts at both Clorox and Cleveland Clinic to "enhance the airline's cleaning program, redefine disinfection procedures and equip customers with amenities at select locations that help support a healthier and safer environment."

United will integrate its CleanPlus program other new practices the company has already implemented, ranging from reducing touchpoints and adding plexiglass guards in airport lobbies, to new gate area and United Club practices, and a new "all in one" snack offering that includes a snack, water, and hand sanitizer in one package, which will be rolled out on May 22, 2020.

