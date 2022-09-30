Commodities
United Airlines will temporarily halt service at New York's JFK airport

David Shepardson Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Louis Nastro

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - United Airlines UAL.O said on Friday it will temporarily suspend service in late October to New York's John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK).

Earlier this month, United had threatened to take the action if the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) did not grant the air carrier additional flights.

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

