Markets
UAL

United Airlines Warns of Further Pilot Cuts as Demand Weakens

Contributor
Lou Whiteman The Motley Fool
Published

United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) on Thursday warned it might have to cut beyond the 2,250 pilots warned about furloughs earlier this month as the airline tries to adjust to weakening demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

United earlier this month said it might be forced to cut about one-third of its total workforce, or 36,000 employees, if travel demand does not quickly return or the airline can not reach agreements on buyouts or leaves of absence. Demand has been wiped out due to the pandemic, with airline industry revenue falling more than 80% in the second quarter compared to a year prior.

A United plane leaves the hanger at night.

Image source: United Airlines Holdings.

The airline industry is prohibited from doing involuntary layoffs through Sept. 30 as a condition for receiving billions in government assistance, but United has warned that it expects deep cuts once that restriction is lifted.

United did say there could be alternatives. Many airline labor groups have lobbied Congress to extend the payroll protection payments that were part of the CARES Act beyond Sept. 30, which would provide extra funds to airlines and could lead to fewer layoffs or a new ban on layoffs.

Airlines are also working with union groups on ways to lower costs without layoffs, something that could reduce the total number of jobs lost at United too.

10 stocks we like better than United Airlines Holdings
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and United Airlines Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

 

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UAL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular