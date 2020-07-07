United Airlines warns of booking declines due to new travel restrictions - WSJ

US Markets
United Airlines has warned of booking declines and potential furloughs due to new travel restrictions, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing an internal presentation to the carrier's employees.

United's reservations for travel within the coming month quickly began to slide after New York, New Jersey and Connecticut said last month they would require people arriving from hot-spot states to quarantine for 14 days, the report said.

