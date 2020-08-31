United Airlines Waives Change Fees Permanently

(RTTNews) - United Airlines (UAL) announced that it is permanently waiving off change fees on all standard Economy and Premium cabin tickets for travel within the U.S., effective immediately.

In addition, from January 1, 2021, any United customer could fly standby for free on a flight departing the day of their travel regardless of the type of ticket or class of service, a first among U.S. carriers, while MileagePlus Premier members could confirm a seat on a different flight on the same day with the same departure and arrival cities as their original ticket if a seat in the same ticket fare class is available.

Also, United Airlines extended its waiver for new tickets issued through December 31, 2020, to permit unlimited changes with no fee. This policy applies to all ticket types issued after March 3, 2020 and is valid for domestic and international travel, the airline said.

