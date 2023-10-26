United Airlines Unveils Summer 2024 Schedule; To Fly Non-stop To 38 Transatlantic Cities

(RTTNews) - United Airlines said tickets for its new summer 2024 flights are on sale now at United.com. These include: new service to Faro, Portugal; and new flights to Reykjavik, Rome, Brussels and Malaga. The airline will fly non-stop to 38 transatlantic cities.

United Airlines said, beginning May 24, it will be the first and only airline to directly connect the United States and Faro, Portugal, with its new service from New York/Newark. On May 23, United will resume seasonal flying between Reykjavik and New York/Newark.

United Airlines said, next summer, its network across the Pacific will grow more than 30% with non-stop service to 15 destinations - including the airline's newest routes between San Francisco-Manila and San Francisco-Beijing. The airline will grow its Latin American schedule by 10% next summer.

