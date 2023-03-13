Commodities
UAL

United Airlines unexpectedly forecasts first-quarter loss on higher costs

Credit: REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

March 13, 2023 — 04:41 pm EDT

Written by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Kannaki Deka for Reuters ->

By Rajesh Kumar Singh and Kannaki Deka

CHICAGO, March 13 (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O on Monday unexpectedly forecast a loss for the first quarter on account of higher operating costs and weaker-than-expected pricing power, plunging its shares.

Shares of the carrier were down 6.6% at $45.58 in extended trading.

United expects higher non-fuel operating costs in the current quarter due to a potential new contract deal with its pilots, who have been conducting informational pickets to express frustration over delays in negotiations.

It also retained the full-year earnings outlook.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh in Chicago and Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Aurora Ellis)

((rajeshkumar.singh@thomsonreuters.com; +1-313-484-5370; Reuters Messaging: rajeshkumar.singh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UAL
DAL
AAL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.