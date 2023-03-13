United Airlines unexpectedly forecasts first-quarter loss on higher costs

By Rajesh Kumar Singh and Kannaki Deka

CHICAGO, March 13 (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O on Monday unexpectedly forecast a loss for the first quarter on account of higher operating costs and weaker-than-expected pricing power, plunging its shares.

Shares of the carrier were down 6.6% at $45.58 in extended trading.

United expects higher non-fuel operating costs in the current quarter due to a potential new contract deal with its pilots, who have been conducting informational pickets to express frustration over delays in negotiations.

It also retained the full-year earnings outlook.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh in Chicago and Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Aurora Ellis)

((rajeshkumar.singh@thomsonreuters.com; +1-313-484-5370; Reuters Messaging: rajeshkumar.singh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.