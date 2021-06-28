United Airlines' (UAL) View Favorable Prior to Investor Day

United Airlines UAL is scheduled to hold an Investor Event tomorrow i.e. Jun 29, 2021. However, a day ahead of the event, which is eagerly awaited by the investor fraternity, management of this Chicago-based airline expects adjusted pre-tax income for July to be positive. If the expectation comes true, the next month will then mark the first period since January 2020 when this key metric takes a favorable turn.

While this announcement is certainly a huge plus, reflecting the improving air-travel demand as more and more people get the immunization jabs, investors are keenly awaiting this key event to be held by the airline heavyweight.

Let’s delve deeper to unearth the issues likely to be discussed at the Investor Event.

United Airlines is widely expected to announce an order valued at approximately $30 billion to modernize and bolster its fleet. This massive order is likely to include up to 200 Boeing 737 MAX and 70 Airbus A321neo narrowbody jets, per a Reuters report. The inclusion of the fuel-efficient jets in its fleet is likely to help the carrier achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 without relying on traditional carbon offsets.

Apart from the announcement of this huge order, United Airlines is expected to throw light on the company’s strategy as things are getting brighter with recovery in air-travel demand. Further details pertaining to the plans for various route additions are also expected to be unveiled by the management at the event.

Last but not the least, it is anticipated that United Airlines’ management will issue guidance for 2021 regarding key metrics like total revenue per available seat miles, capacity, unit costs and earnings per share in light of the betterment of air-travel demand.

