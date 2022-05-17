United Airlines (UAL) Up on Bullish Q2 Unit Revenue Guidance

Shares of United Airlines UAL were up in early trading following an improved unit revenue projection for the June quarter owing to the healthy air-travel demand scenario.

In an SEC filing dated May 16, management projected total revenue per available seat miles (TRASM: a measure of unit revenue) for second-quarter 2022 to increase in the 23-25% band from the second-quarter 2019 actuals. Per the previous TRASM forecast, given last month while releasing first-quarter 2022 results, the metric was expected to increase roughly 17% from the second-quarter 2019 actuals. The uptick in bookings, mainly for leisure, led to this improved guidance.

All other predictions for the June quarter of 2022 are also made with respect to second-quarter 2019. Capacity is now projected to decline roughly 14% from the second-quarter 2019 levels (earlier forecast had predicted a contraction of roughly 13%). Non-fuel unit costs are now projected to increase in the 16-17% band (earlier forecast had called for a roughly 16% increase). Adjusted operating margin is still expected to be around 10%.

However, due to rising oil price, this Chicago-based carrier, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), increased its average aircraft fuel price per gallon forecast for the June quarter. United Airlines now expects the metric to be $4.02, higher than the previous estimate of $3.43.

