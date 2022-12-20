United Airlines (UAL) to Start New Year With Flight Resumption

Per a recent report, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL has announced that it is looking forward to restarting flights to two popular Asian destinations — Osaka and Hong Kong — from San Francisco International Airport (SFO). Both routes are expected to be operational by the beginning of 2023. These flights are the ones that got suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic.

United Airlines is resuming its non-stop flight to Osaka on Jan 5, 2023. It plans to fly from SFO to Osaka three times every week. Considering Osaka’s popularity as a tourist destination, this route is expected to be profitable for UAL.

UAL plans to restore its daily non-stop service from SFO to Hong Kong from Mar 3, 2023. This non-stop service will rise to twice daily from Mar 25, 2023. Prior to the COVID-19 phase, Hong Kong was SFO’s second-largest international market in 2019, after London.

United Airlines also plans to restore flights from Denver to Tokyo-Narita airport in March, serving three times every week.

Apart from restoring its flights, UAL will increase its services to Tokyo from other U.S. hubs in 2023. UAL will start the service from Newark, NJ, to Tokyo-Haneda airport in January, with flights running three times every week until March, when it plans to serve daily.

UAL plans to start non-stop services to Tokyo-Haneda airport from Los Angeles International Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport in March.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, United Airlines carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector are Ryder Systems ( R ) and Teekay Tankers Ltd. ( TNK ), each currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Ryder has an expected earnings growth rate of 67.12% for the current year. R delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 30.13%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for R’s current-year earnings has improved 6.9% over the past 90 days. Shares of R have gained 10.1% over the past year.

Teekay Tankers has an expected earnings growth rate of 214.91% for the current year. TNK delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 42.23%, on average. Teekay Tankers has a long-term expected growth rate of 3%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TNK’s current-year earnings has improved 95% over the past 90 days. Shares of TNK have soared 188.5% over the past year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.