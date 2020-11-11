United Airlines (UAL) to Return to NY's JFK Airport Next Year

In a customer-friendly move, United Airlines UAL announced its intention to resume operations from New York City's John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK). The services will commence on Feb 1, 2021. By returning to New York’s JFK Airport after five years, this Chicago-based carrier will offer nonstop flights to the west coast.

As part of the plan to return to one of the most well-known airports in the New York area, United Airlines will operate non-stop flights connecting JFK and Los Angeles International Airport. Additionally, flights on the JFK -San Francisco International Airport route will also be in operation starting February 2021. There will be two round-trips for each west coast city.

United Airlines will make use of the reconfigured Boeing 767-300ER aircraft to operate flights on the above route. The planes will be equipped with all modern amenities in a bid to enrich the flying experience of passengers as they gradually resume air travel.

The return of United Airlines, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), to JFK airport will breed competition with American Airlines AAL, Delta Air Lines DAL and JetBlue Airways JBLU as all these carriers consider the airport as their hub. The decision to restore operations to JFK Airport is part of United Airlines’ plan to widen its passengers’ choices pertaining to transcontinental flights as air-travel demand gradually recovers.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Notably, due to coronavirus woes, passenger revenues plunged 68.4% in the first nine months of 2020. Due to this depressed metric, shares of United Airlines have tumbled 35% since March compared with its industry’s 9.8% decrease.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.



Click here for the 6 trades >>





Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU): Free Stock Analysis Report



Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL): Free Stock Analysis Report



United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL): Free Stock Analysis Report



American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.