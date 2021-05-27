United Airlines (UAL) to Resume Services to Spain in July

United Airlines Holdings UAL recently announced plans to resume services to Spain, after the country decided to reopen to vaccinated travelers from Jun 7 onward. The airline intends to operate more than 30 daily flights to 16 European destinations this summer.



In Spain, the carrier will resume its five times weekly service connecting New York/Newark with Barcelona in July. In the same month, the airline will also restore its six weekly flights between New York/Newark and Madrid.



Meanwhile, in Italy, the Chicago, IL-based company will start operating daily between New York/Newark and Rome from July onward, when it will also fly daily between New York/Newark and Milan. These flights are part of Italy's COVID-tested flights program and hence customers can avoid quarantine requirements by presenting a negative COVID test result, the company stated.



Apart from the abovementioned flights, United Airlines will add as well as resume several other services to European destinations in response to uptick in air-travel demand for summer. The carrier will begin New York/Newark-Dubrovnik, Croatia service on Jul 1. Additionally, the carrier will resume daily service to Athens, Greece from New York/Newark in June. From Washington D.C., the carrier will launch a new service to Athens in July. In addition to this, the airline will connect Washington D.C. with Frankfurt, Germany.



With growing travel demand for the summer, U.S. airlines have announced intentions to boost schedules. Last month, American Airlines AAL revealed that it would bump up domestic and international schedules for summer owing to “strong demand.” Back then, the airline had stated that it expects summer domestic capacity to be more than 90% of 2019 level and international capacity to be 80% of summer 2019 level. On the domestic front, the carrier plans to widen its connectivity to Orlando, FL, offering customers nonstop services from Birmingham, AL; Dayton, OH; Indianapolis, IN and Louisville, KY, among other places. As for international services, the airline said that it will continue to offer more flights to several destinations in Latin America and the Caribbean.



Previously, Southwest Airlines LUV announced a major service expansion for the summer travel period. Among others, the airline will begin nonstop service to 37 cities from Austin, TX this summer. Some of these destinations include Burbank, CA; Miami, FL; Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN; Orange County, CA and Salt Lake City, UT. These services are set to commence from Jun 6 onward.



Meanwhile, Spirit Airlines SAVE announced plans to launch services in Pensacola, FL this summer. Beginning June 2021, the airline will connect Pensacola with seven destinations, namely, Columbus, OH; Indianapolis, IN; Louisville, KY; Austin, TX; Dallas-Fort Worth, TX; Kansas City, MO and St. Louis, MO.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency have sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.



Zacks has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.



See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.