United Airlines (UAL) to Resume Flights From U.S. to Tel Aviv

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL marks a major move in the U.S. airline industry as it becomes the first major U.S. airline carrier to resume flights to Israel since Oct 7, 2023, Hamas terror attack and war in Gaza.

UAL announced plans to restart flights from New York/Newark to Tel Aviv, effective Mar 2, 2024. On Mar 2 and 4, 2024, the initial Newark-Tel Aviv flights will be stopping in Munich to verify whether all service providers are ready to offer non-stop service to and from Newark. However, there will be no flights between Newark and Tel Aviv on Mar 3 and 5. UAL aims to begin daily non-stop flights to Tel Aviv starting Mar 6.

The airline is hopeful to start its second daily flight from Newark to Tel Aviv as early as May.

The resumed flights will be available for booking on United.com and on the United app, alongside service on partner airlines, including Lufthansa.

UAL has come to this decision only after having a special discussion with security experts and government officials in the United States and Israel. UAL has also discussed with the Air Line Pilots Association and the Association of Flight Attendants to develop the protocols mainly aimed at ensuring safety. The company will continue to oversee the scenario in Tel Aviv and adjust the schedule as and when needed.

