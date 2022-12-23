United Airlines (UAL) to Resume Denver-Tokyo Service Next Year

United Airlines UAL has reportedly decided to resume operations to Tokyo from Denver, as COVID-related woes are subsiding. Non-stop flights from Denver to Tokyo will commence from Mar 4, 2023. Return flights from Tokyo’s Narita International Airport to Denver International Airport will start taking to the skies from Mar 5, 2023.

Initially, the service will be available three times a week. Flights will depart from Denver to Tokyo on Monday, Thursday and Saturday. Return flights to Denver will take to the skies on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. Flights on the route will operate daily from Mar 25, 2023.

We remind investors that the Denver-Tokyo route was suspended due to COVID-19. Prior to that, the route had been in operation since 2013. With air-travel demand bouncing back strongly from the pandemic lows, the decision of resuming this route is a prudent one and is likely to attract significant traffic. This will boost UAL’s top line.

Earlier this month, United Airlines announced that it intends to restart flights to two other Asian destinations — Osaka and Hong Kong — from San Francisco International Airport. Both routes are expected to be operational by the beginning of 2023. These flights, like the ones on the Denver-Tokyo route, were suspended during the pandemic.

