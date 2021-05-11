United Airlines (UAL) to Reduce India Flights on COVID-19 Spike

Per a Reuters report, United Airlines Holdings UAL will temporarily suspend services between Chicago, IL and New Delhi, India as well as delay the launch of its San Francisco-Bangalore flights, thanks to reduced demand owing to the surge in coronavirus cases in the nation. Over the past 24 hours, India recorded over 300,000 fresh cases of coronavirus infections and more than 3,800 deaths. This Indian strain of the coronavirus has been regarded as a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organisation.



While United Airlines will continue to operate its daily flights to Delhi from Newark; NJ and San Francisco; CA, as well as to Mumbai, India from Newark, the carrier will temporarily halt its Chicago-New Delhi services from Jun 1 onward. Until this service is halted, the airline will use its larger Boeing 777-300ER jets (it was previously using the Boeing 787-9 aircraft) on seven roundtrip flights to speed up the repatriation of citizens between the two countries and delivery of essential medical supplies, the Reuters report stated.



United Airlines expects to resume its December-launched Chicago-Delhi flights in July. As for the San Francisco-Bangalore flights, which were set to begin operations on May 27, the carrier will launch the same on August 1.



However, the airline stated that it will "continue to monitor customer demand to determine if any additional changes to its schedule are necessary."

