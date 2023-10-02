United Airlines (UAL) to Offer Jobs to US Military Pilots

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL announced the launch of a new United Military Pilot Program. This industry-leading program will be giving full-time, active-duty U.S. military pilots access to conditional job offers as First Officers with the airline.

Per terms of this new launch, successful candidates must first take part in an interview and then complete all required flight training and certification prior to joining the airline. An important element of UAL's program is that candidates don't need to be holders of an Airline Transport Pilot Certificate (ATP) at the time of application. Instead, they can get their ATP before joining the airline.

United Airlines CEO, Scott Kirby, stated, “Launching this program is a win-win: our airline gets direct access to some of the best, most talented aviators in the world, and military pilots – and their families – get the time they need to plan their civilian career while still serving”.

Currently, United Airlines has over 16,000 pilots (including over 3,000 who have served or currently serving in the United States Armed Forces). UAL employs nearly 7,700 military veterans and 1,500 actively serving personnel across various departments and functions, including many serving in leadership and executive positions.

Introduction of such programs is a welcome development as it provides a secure landing place while they complete their service to the nation and work toward meeting all UAL’s hiring requirements.

