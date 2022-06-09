United Airlines (UAL) to Launch Brisbane Flights in October

United Airlines UAL announced a new nonstop service between Brisbane, Australia and San Francisco, CA as international travel demand recovers from the pandemic-induced slump. This transpacific expansion is expected to support the company’s top-line growth by attracting substantial traffic.



This new year-round service, set to begin in October, will offer United Airlines’ customers wider connections to Australia, thanks to the airline’s partnership with Virgin Australia. UAL had maintained passenger service to Australia even during the pandemic’s peak.



The new Brisbane flights complement United Airlines’ existing nonstop services to Sydney from San Francisco and Los Angeles. The carrier also recently restarted its San Francisco-Melbourne service.

UAL will operate this new service thrice weekly on a 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft featuring 48 lie-flat, United Polaris business class seats, 21 United Premium Plus seats, 39 Economy Plus seats and 149 economy seats, with seatback on-demand entertainment screens for customers.



Patrick Quayle, United Airlines’ senior vice president of international network and alliances, said, "With United's strong history in Australia – and now with a great partner in Virgin Australia – it's the ideal time for United to expand service to Brisbane as demand for travel continues to grow."

