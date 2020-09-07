United Airlines (UAL) to Expand October Flying Schedule

United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL is planning to expand its October flying schedule on uptick in demand for leisure travel. The airline expects to operate 40% of its full schedule in October, indicating a rise from 34% of the schedule it hopes to fly in September.

Domestic Expansion

On the domestic front, the carrier expects to fly 46% of its October 2019 schedule, higher than the September flying schedule of 38%. This includes resuming or starting new services on approximately 50 routes with the majority from the airline’s hubs in Chicago, IL Denver, CO and Houston, TX. In Florida, the Chicago-based airline plans to restart services connecting Sarasota and Miami with Washington-Dulles and Fort Myers with Denver. In Oregon, the carrier will reinstate services connecting Los Angeles with Eugene, Medford and Redmond/Bend. United Airlines also intends to resume eight routes to Hawaii, upon approval of the state's pre-arrival COVID-19-testing program.

International Expansion

On the international front, United Airlines expects to fly 33% of its October 2019 schedule, compared with 29% of the year-ago flying schedule planned for September. This includes resumption of services to 14 international destinations including Bogota, Colombia; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Lima, Peru; and Panama City, Panama. The airline will also increase services between New York/Newark and Tel Aviv to twice daily and resume thrice weekly service connecting Washington, D.C. and Tel Aviv, starting Oct 25. Additionally, it will restart or increase flights to Cancun, Mexico City and Puerto Vallarta in Mexico from its Chicago, Denver, Houston, New York/Newark and Washington, D.C. hubs.

