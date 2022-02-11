United Airlines (UAL) to Expand Cape Town Service to Year Round

United Airlines UAL plans to expand its Cape Town service from seasonal to year round in June. As per reports, there is strong demand for international travel this year. Subject to government approval, the carrier plans a year-round operation of three nonstop flights per week between New York/Newark and Cape Town International Airport. The service is expected to begin Jun 5 onward.



United Airlines will operate the route on a 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, which features 48 lie-flat United Polaris business class seats, 21 United Premium Plus seats and 39 seats in Economy Plus. All seats are equipped with seatback on-demand entertainment to enhance the travel experience of customers.



United Airlines’ Cape Town service, which was suspended until December 2021 due to the pandemic, was first launched in December 2019. Once the airline’s international operations gradually began to improve, the carrier expanded its footprint in Africa with new flights between New York/Newark and Johannesburg in June 2021; Washington D.C. and Accra, Ghana in May 2021; and between Washington D.C. and Lagos, Nigeria in November 2021.

Apart from widening its base in Africa, the expansion strengthens United Airlines’ foothold in New York/Newark as it serves 74 international destinations from the airport. This year, UAL will add more international services from New York/Newark, including Palma de Mallorca, Spain; Azores, Portugal; Bergen, Norway; Tenerife, Spain and Nice, France.

