United Airlines (UAL) to Boost July Domestic Schedule by 17%

United Airlines Holdings UAL plans to add more than 400 daily flights to its July schedule as summer travel demand increases. The airline expects to operate 80% of its pre-pandemic U.S. schedule in the month as summer travel bookings rise 214% compared with the 2020 levels.



On the domestic front, the carrier will add services to Bozeman, MT; Orange County, CA; Raleigh, N.C. and Yellowstone/Cody, WY. From Chicago, IL, the airline will operate more than 480 daily departures, while from Washington D.C. it will operate over 220 daily departures. The Chicago-based carrier will increase its July domestic network by 17% compared with June.



On the international front, United Airlines plans to add as well as resume some services to European destinations, thanks to an uptick in demand. The airline will move up its New York/Newark-Dubrovnik service to July 1, from its previously scheduled launch on Jul 8. Additionally, the carrier will resume daily service to Athens, Greece from New York/Newark in June. From Washington D.C., the carrier will launch a new service to Athens in July. In addition to this, the airline will connect Washington D.C. with Frankfurt, Germany. Further, it will resume flights connecting New York/Newark with Madrid and Barcelona in Spain, and Lisbon in Portugal, once these countries start accepting vaccinated travelers.

United Airlines Holdings Inc Price

United Airlines Holdings Inc price | United Airlines Holdings Inc Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

United Airlines carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Transportation sector are ArcBest Corporation ARCB, C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW and United Parcel Service UPS. While ArcBest sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), C.H. Robinson and UPS carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of ArcBest, C.H. Robinson and UPS have rallied more than 300%, 30% and 100% in a year’s time respectively.

