United Airlines (UAL) to Begin Bus Service to 2 Colorado Cities

United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL is partnering with premium ground transportation company, Landline, to offer connecting service to two popular destinations in Colorado through Denver International Airport (DEN).



Under the partnership, customers will enjoy seamless travel experience to Breckenridge and Fort Collins on a luxury bus from Denver, CO. Starting Mar 11, 2021 United Airlines will operate a bus service daily to Breckenridge (QKB) from Denver. Additionally, it will begin four-times daily service to Fort Collins (FNL) from Denver from Apr 1, 2021.



Customers headed to Breckenridge or Fort Collins from Denver can avail of the bus service provided by Landline from an assigned gate in Concourse A. Checked baggage will be transferred directly to the bus.

The luxury buses will have spacious leather seating, onboard streaming entertainment and free Wi-Fi. Additionally, the buses will be sanitized and electrostatically sprayed before each departure as part of coronavirus-safety measures. It will also have a capping on seating to maintain social distancing.



Meanwhile, United Airlines’ MileagePlus members will be able to earn premier qualifying points and redeemable miles on travel to both these destinations.

