United Airlines (UAL) to Add Over 480 Domestic Flights for June

United Airlines Holdings UAL is boosting its domestic schedule for June as leisure air-travel demand continues to improve with more Americans getting vaccinated. The airline will operate 67% of its domestic schedule and 60% of its overall network compared with the June 2019 levels to meet the anticipated increase in summer travel demand. This includes adding more than 480 daily flights to its U.S. schedule to offer an average of more than 3,100 daily domestic flights to over 240 U.S. destinations.



As part of the network expansion, United Airlines will operate more than 40 flights to the Hawaiian Islands on the peak days of June. Some of the services include flights to Kona from Chicago, IL, and Maui from New York/Newark. Additionally, the airline will operate up to 12 daily/69 weekly flights to Alaska from its hubs at Chicago; Denver, CO; Houston, TX; New York/Newark and San Francisco, CA. Further, the carrier will operate more than 500 daily flights to 66 national park destinations this June.



United Airlines has been making consistent efforts to capitalize on the improving travel demand. Last month, the carrier announced a significantly expanded May schedule. The airline will resume more than 20 domestic services and operate more than 100% of its 2019 schedule to Latin America. The carrier expects its overall schedule to be 52% in May 2021 compared with the 2019 levels.

