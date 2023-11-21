United Airlines (UAL) to Add Direct Flights to Mexico's Tulum

United Airlines UAL has decided to launch non-stop flights to Mexico's soon-to-open Tulum International Airport, in a bid to expand its network as air-travel demand remains buoyant. Direct 22 weekly flights connecting Tulum and U.S. destinations, Newark Liberty, Houston and Chicago, will take to the skies from Mar 31, 2024.

Management has decided to add more daily, seasonal service to the Mexican destination from Los Angeles from May 23, 2024. The decision to add more flights is in line with UAL’s objective to expand its network by 25% in the broader Latin America and Caribbean region this winter. All these flights will start operating only after approval from the governments.

The new Tulum International Airport is located approximately 90 miles south of the Mexican city of Cancun. United Airlines’decision to add direct flights to Tulum is expected to boost its top line by attracting significant traffic. The flights will give passengers direct access to the pristine beaches and laid-back atmosphere of this coastal Mexican destination.

Apart from UAL, other U.S. carriers like Delta Air Lines DAL and Spirit Airlines SAVE intend to launch flights to Tulum International Airport. The airport is set to be inaugurated on Dec 1, 2023.

Spirit Airlines has decided to launch daily nonstop flights to Tulum airport from Fort Lauderdale and Orlando on Mar 28, 2024. Delta’s daily Atlanta-Tulum service will start operating from Mar 28, 2024. Flights on the route will operate on a year-round basis.

UAL, DAL and SAVE currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.