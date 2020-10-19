United Airlines (UAL) to Add 8 New Routes for Winter Travel

As leisure-travel demand continues to improve, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL plans to introduce eight new routes and increase services to 19 destinations (in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America) for the winter travel period.

As part of its expansion initiative, United Airlines aims to begin new non-stop services connecting Denver with Belize City, Belize and San Jose, Costa Rica from December. From Dec 19, United Airlines is going to launch new Saturday service between Los Angeles and San Jose, Costa Rica which expands to daily service on Jan 5, 2021. Moreover, the airline is also set to begin services connecting Los Angeles with San Pedro Sula, Honduras and Liberia, Costa Rica on Dec 17 and Jan 8, respectively. The flights will operate thrice a week.

Apart from launching these services, the carrier also plans to increase frequency for few routes. The airline plans to increase flights connecting Los Angeles with Guatemala City (10 times per week), Liberia, Costa Rica (three times) and San Salvador, El Salvador (11 times). Some of the other routes where the carrier will expand services for winter travel are between Washington Dulles and Cancun; San Francisco and Cancun.

Through this move, United Airlines aims to generate revenues and boost flying opportunities. It is expected to boost the top line in the near term amid severe coronavirus-induced crisis.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

United Airlines carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Transportation sector are J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT , Werner Enterprises, Inc. WERN and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc KNX. While J.B. Hunt carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), Werner and Knight-Swift sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for J.B. Hunt, Werner and Knight-Swift is pegged at 15%, 8.5% and 15%, respectively.

Zacks’ Single Best Pick to Double

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each picked their favorite to gain +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



With users in 180 countries and soaring revenues, it’s set to thrive on remote working long after the pandemic ends. No wonder it recently offered a stunning $600 million stock buy-back plan.



The sky’s the limit for this emerging tech giant. And the earlier you get in, the greater your potential gain.



Click Here, See It Free >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL): Free Stock Analysis Report



J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT): Free Stock Analysis Report



KnightSwift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.