United Airlines (UAL) Suspends Two India Routes on War Tensions

Per a Reuters report, United Airlines UAL has indefinitely suspended some of its San Francisco, CA and Newark, NJ flights to India in order to avoid flying over the Russian airspace.



UAL stated that last week it had stopped service between San Francisco and Delhi, and also between Newark and Mumbai. However, the airline plans to continue operating in Delhi from both Chicago and Newark.



In the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. administration has banned Russian flights from American airspace. Volatile fuel prices, resulting from the war between the two countries, have forced Alaska Air Group ALK to increase its fuel cost estimate for the first quarter of 2022. With expectations of increased fuel costs, the company has reduced its capacity outlook for the year as well.

United Airlines Holdings Inc Price

United Airlines Holdings Inc price | United Airlines Holdings Inc Quote

Alaska Air expects first-quarter economic fuel cost to be $2.60-$2.65 per gallon compared with the previous estimate of $2.45-$2.50. With this, capacity is now expected to decline 3-5% in the first half of 2022 from the 2019 level.



Coming back to United Airlines, the carrier last flew between Delhi and San Francisco, and between Mumbai and Newark on Mar 2. UAL’s last U.S.-departing legs of the flights were on Feb 28.



While United Airlines carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), Alaska Air carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

A Key Picks

Here is a better-ranked stock from the broader Transportation sector:



USA Truck USAK carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters (in line in one), the average beat being 64.4%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of USA Truck have rallied more than 65% in the past six months.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.